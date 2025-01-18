The Termini Brothers store located in South Philadelphia was robbed by a suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras early Friday morning.

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed with NBC10 that a burglary happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.

Money was taken from registers inside the store and bags of change were missing, police said. The burglar is also accused of damaging the front door.

Termini Brothers Bakery senior director of business development Heather Cram shared surveillance video with NBC10 that showed the suspect walking up to the front door of the business before trying to open it.

After trying to open the door for about one minute, the person can be seen walking away before coming back to try again.

Then, seconds later, the person successfully gets the door open and enters the store.

In the next video, the robber is seen going through, what looks like, cash registers and throwing things onto the ground.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's South Detectives Division are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call the South Detectives at 215-686-3013.