A viewing and memorial service are being held Friday morning for JoAnne Epps, the president of Temple University who died earlier this month.

Epps, 72, died after falling ill during a memorial service on Sept. 19, the school said.

Officials have not yet revealed a cause of death. She had been named the acting president of Temple University in April of this year.

JoAnne Epps funeral details

Temple University held a viewing on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is holding another viewing on Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Liacouras Center

The "Celebration of Life" service will be held at the Liacouras Center on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. (NBC10 will stream the service live in the video embedded on top of this article)

Complimentary parking will be offered in The Liacouras Center Garage and the 15th Street Lot, according to the school.

Epps' burial will take place on Saturday.

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss," Mitchell L. Morgan, the Chair of Temple University's Board of Trustees wrote in a statement to the Temple community.

In honor of Epps, Temple University announced they are creating two memorial funds, The JoAnne A. Epps Beasley School of Law Scholarship and The JoAnne A. Epps Undergraduate Scholarship.

The university said those who are awarded these scholarships will be students who "exemplifies the values Epps embodied."

EDITOR'S NOTE: A member of Temple University's Board of Trustees shared a message with the Temple community that stated the board would formally remove the "acting" notation from JoAnne Epps title and recognize her as the 13th president of the university on Oct. 10.