Temple U. student killed in domestic violence incident, Philly police say 

A man is accused of killing a Temple University nursing student in a domestic violence incident, police said.

On Saturday, June 22, at 4:04 a.m., police responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Willington Street in Philadelphia. When they arrived, they found the body of 20-year-old Milan Jones on the second floor of the home. She was suffering from apparent blunt force trauma and medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 4:12 a.m. that morning.

Police identified 21-year-old Tymir Lackey as the suspect in Jones’ death. Lackey is charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. Investigators said the murder was domestic in nature.

Jones was a nursing student at Temple University and set to begin her third year in the school’s nursing program in the fall, according to the school.

“She enjoyed helping and caring for others, and her decision to pursue a career in nursing reflects just that,” a Temple University spokesperson wrote. “There is no doubt that she had a very bright future ahead of her, which makes delivering this news especially difficult.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Lackey is a student at Temple University as well. He was placed on immediate suspension by the school.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on Lackey's behalf.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.