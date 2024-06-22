Philadelphia

Man arrested after woman dies from apparent blunt force trauma in Philadelphia, police say

Police said the incident happened on the 1400 block of Willington Street around 4 a.m. Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

A man is in custody after a woman died suffering from apparent blunt force trauma in Philadelphia Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 4:04 a.m. officers responded to a radio call for a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Willington Street.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 20-year-old woman on the second floor, suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.

Police said medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 4:12 a.m. The investigation indicates that the homicide is domestic in nature.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested, and charges are pending, according to police.

Police have not yet revealed the victim's identity.

Philadelphia
