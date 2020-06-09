Two shootings in two parts of Philadelphia left one teen dead and another hurt.

A 19-year-old died after being shot at least 10 times along Hellerman Street, near Loretto Avenue, in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found the man bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and legs. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found at least 18 bullet cases that appeared to come from a semi-automatic weapon on the ground and on top of cars, Small said.

Two vehicles were seen driving off from the scene, investigators said. The shooting appeared to be targeted.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was found shot in the chest, arm and leg between two row homes along North Camac Street near Lindley Avenue in the Logan neighborhood, police said. It appeared the boy was shot from close range.

The boy was rushed by medics to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Two guns were found near the scene, but it wasn't known if the guns were used in the shooting.

Investigators said it appeared a group of young people were hanging out inside and outside a recently redone home without furniture prior to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.