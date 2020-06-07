3 Dead, 1 Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings During Violent Sunday in Philadelphia

Three people were killed while another person was injured in separate shootings during a violent Sunday in Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old man was on the 800 block of North 39th Street around 1:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m.

Around 3:45 p.m., a 42-year-old man was on South Ruby Street when he was shot twice in the abdomen, twice in the chest and once in the right jaw. He was pronounced dead at 4:07 p.m.

Finally, a 21-year-old man was on the 2300 block of West Berks Street around 6:45 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.

A 23-year-old man who was also on West Berks Street was shot once in the left bicep. He was taken to Temple and is currently stable.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings and police have not released information on any suspects.

The three homicides mark 172 for the year so far in Philadelphia. As of Saturday night, the total number of homicide victims was up 22% from the same time last year and was the highest total in Philadelphia since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.