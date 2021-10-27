What to Know Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a 16-year-old was shot and killed as he returned home from work with his twin sister.

A 16-year-old boy who had just finished a shift at a McDonald’s restaurant was gunned down in front of his twin sister near their Philadelphia home Tuesday night.

The siblings had just gotten out of a Lyft shortly before 11 p.m. on the 200 block of East Fariston Drive – near the Philadelphia/Montgomery County border – when the boy was ambushed by at least two gunmen who fired at least 15 shots, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The boy was shot at least 10 times in his head, torso and back. Police officers found him on the sidewalk a short distance from his home. He died a short time later at the hospital.

“It appears that he was clearly the intended target,” Small said.

Police found a gun on the sidewalk. It was unclear who that gun belongs to.

Family told police the teen and his sister worked at a McDonald’s about a mile away and finished up their shift at 10 p.m.

The twin sister wasn’t struck by any bullets and was able to run home.

Police didn’t immediately give a motive for the shooting. Other employees at McDonald’s said there weren’t any fights at the restaurant – nothing involving the 16-year-old boy.

Police hope multiple surveillance cameras in the area help them track down the killers.

As of Tuesday night, there were 453 homicides in Philadelphia, up 13% from the same time last year, which was one of the deadliest on record.

At least 178 children have been shot in the city this year, according City Of Philadelphia Office of the Controller figures, which were last updated Oct. 21.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.