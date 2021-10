A teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old boy was inside a home on the 6000 block of North American Street when he was shot in the stomach. The teen was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or information on any possible suspects. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.