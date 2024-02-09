A teenager is recovering after being shot at a rec center in Center City on Friday night, police said.

The 17-year-old was hit once in the left arm just before 7 p.m., according to police.

Léelo en español aquí.

The shooting happened during a basketball game at the Schuylkill River Park at 2500 Delancey Place, authorities reported.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We didn't know what to do," one witness said. "Our ball is still right out there on the court. So, we just ran."

Police told NBC10 that two gunmen came from the area of the Schuylkill River Trail shooting toward the basketball court.

Someone returned fire from the court, according to police.

"We just heard 'bang bang bang' and then we just ran," a second witness said.

Officers responding to the scene took the victim to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Three suspects have been taken into custody, police said. Four guns were recovered from the scene.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance in the area as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.