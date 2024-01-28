Teen murder suspect Shane Pryor has been captured, police say

Escapee Shane Pryor was captured by the United States Marshal Service on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old was taken into custody by the Marshals at 3rd and the Boulevard without incident. He is being transported to the PPD Homicide Unit.

Pryor escaped from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in University City on Wednesday. He was being taken there to be treated for a hand injury and escaped from the escorting staff during transport, according to investigators.

Philadelphia police said the media and public played a role in Pryor being captured.

Pryor -- who was charged as an adult in a 2020 homicide -- escaped from his escorting staff at the hospital at 11:51 a.m., according to the U.S. Marshals. Five minutes later, he was spotted on surveillance video in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building at CHOP, investigators said.

He was not in handcuffs or shackles when he escaped, authorities said.

Pryor was on the loose for five days before being captured.

Surveillance video from inside a corner store near Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street in West Philadelphia placed Pryor there on Saturday. There were no more sightings of the teen after that.

Pryor, is charged as an adult in a 2020 homicide, officials say. He has spent the last three and a half years in custody waiting for a trial.

When Pryor escaped from prison staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, the NBC10 Investigators looked into his open murder case and why it has taken so long to go to trial.

A judge recently denied Pryor's request to be tried as a juvenile, and his lawyer now thinks that may be why Pryor escaped.

Pryor was just 14 years old when police said he shot Tanya Harris in the head and killed her in a rear alley along Torresdale Avenue, according to court documents.

A court affidavit goes on to say that Pryor said it was the other juvenile that he was with who shot Harris.

But, police then said that Pryor's statement to them conflicted with video at the scene, so they charged him with murder and related offenses.

"I have heard the family of Shane Pryor claiming his innocence for the murder which he has been charged," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said. "However, it is my contention, that flight is an indicator of guilt."