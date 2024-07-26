14-year-old charged with murder in Delaware shooting that killed teen, injured man

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed another teen and injured a man in Delaware last month, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, on June 9, around 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1200 block of North Old State Road in Ellendale for a shooting.

Police said when troopers arrived, they learned that 17-year-old Ahniya Coverdale had been shot and taken to the Ellendale Fire Company. She was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

A second victim involved in the incident - a 19-year-old man - was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, police said Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Angelo Rodriguez as the suspect.

On Tuesday, July 23, police said detectives arrested Rodriguez, and he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, and theft of a firearm.

Police said Rodriguez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729.