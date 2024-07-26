Delaware

14-year-old charged with murder in Delaware shooting that killed teen, injured man

The shooting happened on June 9 around 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Old State Road in Ellendale

By Cherise Lynch

A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.
Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed another teen and injured a man in Delaware last month, police said.

According to Delaware State Police, on June 9, around 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1200 block of North Old State Road in Ellendale for a shooting.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said when troopers arrived, they learned that 17-year-old Ahniya Coverdale had been shot and taken to the Ellendale Fire Company. She was then taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

A second victim involved in the incident -  a 19-year-old man - was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Delaware Jul 19

Ex-teacher at Del. school accused of sending explicit photos to former student

New Castle County Jul 9

Del. woman arrested during caught-on-cam traffic stop speaks out

Through an investigation, police said Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Angelo Rodriguez as the suspect. 

On Tuesday, July 23, police said detectives arrested Rodriguez, and he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, and theft of a firearm.

Police said Rodriguez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us