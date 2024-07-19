A former Delaware teacher is accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a former student.

Detectives determined 24-year-old Alanis Pinion, a former 8th grade teacher at Saint Mary Magdalen School in Wilmington, Delaware, frequently communicated with her students via the social media app Snapchat and sent sexually explicit pictures to one of them, a 14-year-old boy.

Pinion was arrested on Thursday, July 18, 2024, and taken to the New Castle County Police headquarters. She is charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18, endangering the welfare of a child and indecent exposure.

Pinion was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution after failing to pay $46,000 cash bail.

A spokesperson for the Saint Mary Magdalen School told NBC10 Pinion was a part-time contractor and is no longer associated with the school.

Rev. James T. Kirk Jr., pastor of Saint Mary Magdalen Parish, also sent a letter to parents, staff and parishioners about the investigation.

"The contractor had successfully completed the required background check process prior to her employment. The school, parish and our Diocese officials supported the police as they conducted their investigation," he wrote. "Please be assured that all of us at Saint Mary Magdalen Parish and School, along with our partners at the Diocese of Wilmington, always keep the safety of our children and youth as a primary goal."

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

While Pinion is in custody, investigators said there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information on the investigation should contact Detective Daniel Watson by calling 302-395-8030 or emailing Daniel.Watson@newcastlede.gov.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.