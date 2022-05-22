Teen, Man, Officer Injured in Crashes as Police Chase Carjacking Suspects

A teen boy, man and an officer were injured in separate crashes as police chased after armed carjacking suspects in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The ordeal began at 2:16 p.m. on 53rd and Thompson streets when police spotted a white Volvo that had been stolen in an armed carjacking Sunday morning. The Volvo then struck a 16-year-old boy who was riding a bike. Two men then fled from the Volvo.

One of the men was captured on 53rd and Thompson while the second man continued to flee.

An officer pursuing the second suspect crashed into another car at 53rd and Master streets.

The second suspect was eventually captured. A weapon was also recovered along the 1400 block of North 52nd Street.

The teen boy who was struck by the Volvo was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is in critical but stable condition.

A man in his early 40’s who was inside the car that was struck by the police vehicle was taken to Lankenau Medical Center after suffering a hip injury. Finally, the 19th District officer who was involved in the crash was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital where he is expected to be treated and released.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the two suspects in custody or the charges they’ll face.