Teen Killed, Man Shot in NJ Walmart Parking Lot

What to Know A teenager is dead and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in the parking lot of a Burlington County, New Jersey, Walmart.

The gunfire took place after 10 p.m. Thursday outside the store on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 44-year-old man who was wounded was listed in stable condition.

Gunfire in the parking lot of a New Jersey Walmart has claimed the life of a teenager and left a man hospitalized.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. Thursday outside the Walmart Supercenter on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township, Burlington County.

A 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 44-year-old man who was wounded was listed in stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The store closes at 11 p.m. Investigators said no one inside the store was involved.

A parked Toyota sedan had its window shot out.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage as they searched for a suspect and the investigation was ongoing throughout Friday morning as several evidence markers were laid out.

This is at least the second deadly shooting outside a Philadelphia region Walmart this year. Back in February two men died in a shooting outside a Lehigh Valley store.

This story is developing and will be updated.