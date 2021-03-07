Lehigh Valley

2nd Victim of Lehigh Valley Walmart Parking Lot Shooting Dies

Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez has been charged in the shooting

By Rudy Chinchilla

A second person who was shot in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley Walmart in late February has died.

Jonathan Martinez, 22, died around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Lehigh County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Pender said. His death was ruled a homicide, and the cause of death was pending an autopsy.

Martinez had been hospitalized since the Feb. 26 shooting outside the superstore on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, which also claimed the life of 20-year-old Nicolette Law after she was struck multiple times throughout the body.

Both victims were found near a parked car with the engine still running.

Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, 23, was earlier charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, as well as a firearms offense, in the shooting.  Witnesses told police they saw him open fire on Martinez and Law after some sort of argument.

The case remains under investigation.

