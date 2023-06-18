Teen killed in Atlantic City shooting

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a shooting early Sunday left a 19-year-old man dead.

According to police, at about 3:30 a.m., first responders answered a call of a shooting along the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, where they found 19-year-old Tamaj Bennett, of Atlantic City, NJ, after he had been shot.

Law enforcement officials said that Bennett was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.