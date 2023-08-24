Philadelphia

Teen killed, another teen injured in double shooting in Philadelphia

The shooting occurred in a courtyard along the 300 block of Montrose Street.

By David Chang

A teenager was killed while another teen is recovering following a double shooting in Philadelphia early Thursday evening. 

The shooting occurred in a courtyard along the 300 block of Montrose Street at 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the shoulder, once in the back, once in the leg and three times in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. 

Another 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Entering Thursday, there were at least 280 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us