Teen killed, another teen injured in double shooting in Philadelphia

A teenager was killed while another teen is recovering following a double shooting in Philadelphia early Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in a courtyard along the 300 block of Montrose Street at 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot three times in the shoulder, once in the back, once in the leg and three times in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m.

Another 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Entering Thursday, there were at least 280 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.