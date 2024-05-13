Remains found in NJ three years ago belong to NYC man missing since 2011

A 13-year mystery surrounding the disappearance of a New York City man last seen alive in 2011 is finally getting some answers.

Investigators in New Jersey say they've positively identified the remains of a man's body found three years ago, back in June of 2021. The remains were finally identified as those of Kevin Morris -- reported missing from Staten Island in October of 2011.

Authorities had discovered his remains three years ago all the way down near Atlantic City, on a road above in the Garden State Parkway in Galloway Township.

Morris, according to investigators, was 32 years old when he went missing.

Additional details about the Staten Island man's disappearance and death were not provided. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said his case was under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.