3 dead, 4 hurt in 4 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Three people were killed while four others were hurt in four separate shootings in Philadelphia Thursday evening and early Friday morning, police said.

The first shooting occurred at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Kyier Ladson, 19, and a second 19-year-old man were both on the 300 block of Montrose Street when more than 75 shots were fired.

"It’s a pretty large scene. We have over 75 spent shell casings. So, we know over 75 shots were fired by what appears to be two separate caliber weapons," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Both teens were shot multiple times. Ladson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. The second teen was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said bullets pierced through nearby cars and homes with children inside during the shooting though no other injuries were reported.

At 8:52 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots along the 700 block of Daly Street. When they arrived they found 38-year-old Charles Fickling facedown on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. A private vehicle also transported to other victims in the shooting -- a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man -- to the hospital where they are both in stable condition.

More than 60 shots were fired and multiple cars were struck by bullets, investigators said.

Police are currently investigating if Thursday’s two shootings are related though they have not yet confirmed.

The violence continued overnight.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder along the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Finally, at 4:09 a.m., an unidentified woman in her early 20’s was found lying on the living room floor inside a home along the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike. Police said the woman appeared to have been shot once in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:18 a.m.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Entering Friday, there were at least 283 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.