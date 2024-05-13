Police search for stolen gun, suspect in attack on off-duty officer

Philadelphia police continue to search for a suspect and a missing gun after an off-duty officer was attacked, robbed of his weapon and struck by a car following an argument and fight over the weekend, according to investigators.

Investigators said the 42-year-old officer with the 22nd District had finished an overnight shift and left police headquarters early Sunday morning. The officer was in plainclothes and driving home along the 2100 block of Oxford Street shortly after 7 a.m. when he spotted a crowd and a black BMW blocking the intersection. Officials say the off-duty officer waited about four minutes but the vehicle and crowd remained in the street.

The officer then honked his horn and a woman in the crowd began arguing with him, police said. Another man, who police believe goes by the name of “Duke,” then began arguing with the officer, investigators said. “Duke” then struck the officer in his face multiple times, according to police.

The officer then got out of the car and identified himself as a police officer, investigators said. “Duke” then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer who called for backup, according to police. At some point during the chaos, “Duke” fled the area.

As an on-duty officer arrived at the scene to help, a 6-foot-8 man in a white tank top and tan pants then approached and attacked the off-duty officer, investigators said. The off-duty officer took out his own weapon and a struggle between the two men ensued, police said. The off-duty officer tried to grab the 6-foot-8 man’s gun which was in his waistband.

"The firearm that he's struggling over, he has a hand on it. The offender has a hand on it. At some point he's able to get the magazine dislodged. It was an extended magazine," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "But the officer, due to his training, knows that there's another round in the chamber."

As the struggle continued, the off-duty officer grabbed the 6-foot-8 man’s gun, pointed it away and pulled the trigger, firing one shot that didn’t strike anyone, Vanore said.

Both the off-duty officer’s gun and the 6-foot-8 man’s gun dropped to the ground during the struggle, according to police.

At the same time, a nearby after-hours bar had just closed and a crowd of about a dozen people arrived at the scene. The on-duty officer tried to stop the 6-foot-8 man as he fled the scene but the suspect got away, went into the black BMW and drove off, investigators said. As the suspect drove off, he struck the off-duty officer and continued fleeing from the scene.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion, multiple injuries to his face and bruising, police said.

Detectives looked at the officer’s body camera footage as well as surveillance video from the area. Investigators recognized the 6-foot-8 man and police determined an area they say he normally frequented.

Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-8 man as well as the black BMW were found on G and Hilton streets. The man was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered. Police said charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses against the 24-year-old man are pending.

Later on Sunday, three women who investigators said were involved in the incident, arrived at 22nd District police headquarters and spoke with police. No charges have been filed against them though it’s unknown at this time if they will eventually face any charges.

Police continue to search for “Duke,” who they describe as a heavy-set man with a beard wearing all black clothing. They also said the off-duty officer’s stolen gun, which investigators describe as a Glock 9mm weapon, remains missing.

A photo of "Duke."

If you have any information on the incident, including the identity and whereabouts of “Duke” or the whereabouts of the stolen gun, please call Philadelphia police at 215-684-1866.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.