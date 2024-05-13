Police seek suspect who escaped custody in East Germantown

Police in Philadelphia are on the lookout for a suspect who escaped custody after being apprehended in the city's East Germantown neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to police, Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, 32, escaped from officers after he was handcuffed following a traffic stop around 10 a.m., along the unit block of West Collum Street.

Officials said Knox-Schenck had an open warrant for firearm violations and a gun was recovered from his vehicle during the morning traffic stop.

However, police said that after Knox-Schenck was handcuffed and placed into the rear of a patrol vehicle, he was able to escape when an unknown individual opened the rear door of the vehicle.

Knox-Schenck fled on foot, headed eastbound on Collum Street and, officials said, officers followed in pursuit but were unable to apprehend him.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Police officials are warning the public not to approach the suspect.