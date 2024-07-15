Philadelphia

Teen girl shot, killed inside West Philly apartment, police say

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed inside an apartment on the 5900 block of Chancellor Street on July 15 in West Philadelphia

By David Chang

A teen girl was shot and killed inside a West Philadelphia apartment, police said.  

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun inside an apartment on the 5900 block of Chancellor Street on Monday at 9:05 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Léelo en español aquí

The teen was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.

No weapon was recovered, no arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

As of Sunday night there were 139 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 40 percent from the same time last year, according to data from Philadelphia police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

