Teen girl charged with assaulting police, security at NJ high school football game

A 16-year-old girl from Pleasantville, New Jersey was arrested and charged after she assaulted a police officer and a school security officer at a high school football Thursday night, according to police.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, was involved in a dispute between other teenagers and young adults after a game at Egg Harbor Township High School between Absegami High Schol and Egger Habor Township High School, police said.

Police said none of the people involved in this fight were students from either school district.

Egg Harbor Township Police Officer Robert Moran was treated by medics on the scene and later at the hospital, according to police.

An Egg Habor Township High School security officer also sustained an injury, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, with additional charges forthcoming.

The teen was then released to her parent/guardian according to police.

There are no further details at this time.