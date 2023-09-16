New Jersey

Teen girl charged with assaulting police, security at NJ high school football game

A 16-year-old Pleasantville girl has been charged with assaulting a police officer and school security guard after a football game at Egg Harbor Township High School

By Cherise Lynch

A football lies in a football field of a local public park
Getty Images

A 16-year-old girl from Pleasantville, New Jersey was arrested and charged after she assaulted a police officer and a school security officer at a high school football Thursday night, according to police.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, was involved in a dispute between other teenagers and young adults after a game at Egg Harbor Township High School between Absegami High Schol and Egger Habor Township High School, police said.

Police said none of the people involved in this fight were students from either school district.

Egg Harbor Township Police Officer Robert Moran was treated by medics on the scene and later at the hospital, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

An Egg Habor Township High School security officer also sustained an injury, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, with additional charges forthcoming.

The teen was then released to her parent/guardian according to police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Somebody Knows Something Sep 8

WATCH: ‘Somebody Knows Something: The Disappearance of Dulce'

Philadelphia 19 hours ago

Loved ones mourn 80-year-old ‘neighborhood mom' who was shot and killed inside home

There are no further details at this time.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsEgg Harbor Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us