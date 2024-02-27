Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that happened nearby his West Philly home on Monday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers walking in the area heard gunshots near 59th and Market streets.

Once they responded to the scene, he said, the officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The boy -- who's home is just about a block from the scene of the shooting -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, Small said, he was placed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At the same time, according to Small, officers located two 15-year-old boys who were seen running from the scene.

Philadelphia police officers, Small said, apprehended these boys -- who matched descriptions of the individuals responsible for the shooting -- near the intersection of 57th and Chestnut streets after a short foot chase.

One of the boys was in possession of a gun at the time of the arrests, Small said.

Small said that investigators found eight spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The chief inspector said that there were a number of cameras in the area that may have captured the incident and investigators are reviewing the footage at this time.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.