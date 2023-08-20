Teen boy killed at unsanctioned car meet up in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred during an unsanctioned car meet early this morning.

Police in Delaware are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed when a large crowd gathered for a car meet up, early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the Delaware Logistics Center located at 2421 Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle, Delaware, at about 2 a.m., after a report of a shooting.

Officials said that responding officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times at that location and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was later discovered to have been transported to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot, and police said, he is currently in stable condition.

Both victims of this incident are from New Castle, Delaware, officials said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened as a large crowd had gathered for a car meet.

At some point during this event, officials said, the victims were involved in a confrontation and a number of shots were fired.

Officials believed the crowd dispersed after the shooting, and the individuals believed to be responsible for this incident, fled in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement officials have declined to identify the teen victim, pending the notification of his family.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating this incident and, the Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.