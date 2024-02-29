Police in Delaware have arrested a 17-year-old teen after he was, allegedly, involved in an assault at Christiana Mall in Newark, Del. that left a 14-year-old hospitalized with, what law enforcement officials called, "serious injuries."

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:07 p.m. at the Christiana Mall when officers responded to a report of teenagers involved in a fight.

Upon arriving, first responders were told that a 16-year-old boy and an 14-year-old boy were surrounded by a group of unknown teenagers as they wandered the mall, according to officials.

An argument ensued, and police said, during that time, one of the suspects hit the 16-year-old victim and then pushed him to the ground as he tried to leave the area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Once the teen was on the ground, several of the attackers continues to punch and kick the buy that had fallen to the ground, police said.

At that time, officials said, the 14-year-old boy jumped into the fray, looking to defend the 16-year-old, but the younger boy was also shoved to the ground and beaten.

The teens fled when mall security approached, officials said.

The 16-year-old, police said, suffered non-life threatening injuries but the 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the extent of his injuries was still being evaluated.

According to police, one of the suspects, identified as a 17-year-old New Castle, Del. teen, was taken into custody without incident but he was turned over to a guardian.

Police said they are still seeking three other suspects who they have described as teenagers. They are still reviewing surveillance footage from the mall, police said.

On Feb. 25, the 17-year-old suspect from New Castle, Del. turned himself in to police and was charged with assault and disorderly conduct offences.

He has been released to a guardian on a $3,700 unsecured bond, police said.

Delaware State Police said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Trooper First Class B. Amadou by calling (302) 660-3779.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.