Traffic was backed up on I-76 eastbound in Philadelphia after firefighters battled a fire on train tracks near a SEPTA station.

Léelo en español aquí

The fire started Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. on railroad tracks near the Penn Medicine Station, closing I-76 eastbound between Exit 342 (Girard Avenue/Philadelphia Zoo) and Exit 343 (Spring Garden Street), officials said.

Responding firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. Lanes were closed between Exit 342 and Exit 343, causing heavy traffic in the area. All lanes later reopened around 4:30 p.m.

So far no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire. Officials have not yet revealed a cause. A SEPTA spokesperson also said the fire did not impact train service.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.