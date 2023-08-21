Teen, 2 men injured in North Philly as over 30 shots fired in shooting after party

Police are investigating after three people -- including a teen girl -- were injured in a multiple shooting in North Philadelphia early Monday.

According to Philadelphia Police Captain Nicholas DeBlasis, officers were patrolling along the area of 10th and Thompson streets in North Philadelphia at about 12:47 a.m., when they reportedly heard as many as 30 shots fired in the area.

Then, he said, the officers on the street saw a stampede of teenagers running from the noise.

"They observed thirty to forty juveniles running westbound on Jefferson Street from Tenth Street," he told NBC10.

The officers headed in the direction of gunfire where they found two gunshot victims inside a property along the 1300 block of N. 10th Street, said DeBlasis.

"The first victim was a 17-year-old female. She was shot once to the chest. The second individual who was shot was a 23-year-old male. He was shot several times to the buttocks," he told NBC10.

Both of these victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where DeBlasis said, the teen girl was placed in extremely critical condition and the man was held in stable condition.

As the officers were out at the scene, a third individual walked into a nearby hospital after being shot in the leg, and DeBlasis said, this 31-year-old man was found to have been injured in the same incident.

He, too, was listed in stable condition, DeBlasis said.

"What we are learning at this time is that there was a party that happened [at a home on the block]," DeBlasis said. "When the party dispersed unknown individuals began shooting in the direction of where the party was letting out."

He said that officers found 11 spent shell casings at a property across the street from the location where the party had occurred.

"At this point, we believe that these individuals were shot at on the highway and they ran into this nearby residence," said the police captain.

DeBlasis said that police have made no arrests and they have no description of the gunman involved, but police do believe only one individual may be responsible as all the shell casings they recovered likely came from the same weapon.

However, he said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.