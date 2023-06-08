Teacher used Snapchat to solicit nude photos of underage girls, FBI says

A high school teacher in the Lower Merion School District is accused of posing as a teen girl on Snapchat to solicit nude photos and videos of underage girls.

The investigation began on November 14, 2022, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from the social media app Yubo that a user was engaged in “grooming” minors online. Investigators said the user was connected to two accounts in which he pretended to be underage girls. In at least one of the accounts, the user said they were looking for a “girl-to-girl relationship" and redirected the conversation to the social media app Snapchat.

Investigators later determined the user was actually an adult male who they later identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Schobel of Philadelphia.

Investigators said Schobel continued to pose as a girl on Snapchat as well and solicited nude photos and videos of an underage girl while chatting with her on the app.

Investigators later learned Schobel was an English teacher at Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

On June 2, investigators obtained a federal search warrant for Schobel’s home. On Wednesday, members of the FBI Philadelphia Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force then executed the search warrant at the home and arrested Schobel.

While speaking with investigators, Schobel allegedly admitted to creating fake profiles on Yubo and Snapchat to pose as teen girls and solicit sexual photos from underage girls. Schobel said he had committed similar crimes for years and communicated with many teen girls between the ages of 16 and 18.

Schobel was charged with enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct and child pornography.

He is due in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.

In a statement to parents, a spokesperson said the Lower Merion School District suspended Schobel and terminated his access to school district devices and networks.

“Mr. Schobel joined the Lower Merion School District prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” the spokesperson wrote. “He had no prior record that would have precluded his hiring. While we understand that this is an ongoing investigation, at this time, LMSD is not aware of any inappropriate interactions between Mr. Schobel and LMSD students. Additionally, the District had not received any complaints or concerns from students or staff regarding his conduct in school.”

The spokesperson also said Harriton High School is providing counselors for students and staff in need of support.

Anyone with additional information on Schobel should call Robert Nelson of the FBI at 215-418-4000.