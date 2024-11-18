Teacher, student struck by car outside Delco Catholic school

A teacher and student were both struck by a car in the parking lot outside of a Catholic school in Delaware County.

The crash occurred Monday, around 2:45 p.m., outside Saint Kevin Parish School on 200 W. Sproul Road in Springfield, Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia told NBC10 a teacher was helping students at the pickup line when she and a student were struck by a car. The teacher was taken to the hospital while the student – who suffered minor scrapes to the face – didn’t require hospitalization.

Officials have not yet revealed the teacher’s condition. A spokesperson said the teacher – identified as Amy Travers -- works for St. Francis of Assisi, a Springfield Catholic school that transferred students and staff to Saint Kevin Parish following a devastating fire in October.

“She is such a fantastic educator and an even better person,” the spokesperson wrote. “Pray for Amy Travers and her family.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.