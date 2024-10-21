Two weeks after a massive fire ravaged and destroyed a Delaware County Catholic school, it was hugs Monday for students as they returned to class at a different school.

The two-alarm fire started late on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2024, at the St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled flames and large plumes of smoke.

The school, located at 112 Saxer Avenue in Springfield, serves preschool through eighth-grade students and is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

The fire damaged the building that houses pre-k, kindergarten, first and third grades.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, told NBC10 that no one was inside the building during the fire, according to school administrators.

On Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, St. Francis students arrived to the St. Kevin Parish school in another part of Springfield to resume in-person learning. Some students could be seen getting hugs as they arrived.

“Extremely excited to welcome them, open the doors up, to let them into our new school,” St. Francis’ Jennifer Kissinger said.

Kissinger said that the pastor of St. Kevin had opened up to the St. Francis community: “our parish is yours.”

The Saint Francis of Assisi Parish is celebrating 100 years in the community. While the structure can be rebuilt, the loss is devastating for many.

"Just give us some time. We are going to regroup and then we're going to rebuild what we have to and make it better. But we are not going anywhere," said Father Matthew Trailes.

8th grade students have been selling bracelets and built donation tables outside the school, selling pretzels, water, and school spirit wear in hopes of raising money to rebuild the school. A Dance-a-thon is also planned this weekend.

There is no timetable for when repairs can be made to the fire-ravaged school building.

"Right now, prayers quite honestly," St. Francis principal Nicole Hamilton said in the hours after the fire.

