Tap Key to Leave Center City Regional Rail Stations, SEPTA Asks Passengers

Regional rail passengers arriving at any of SEPTA’s five Center City stations will now have to tap their fare card at a turnstile to leave – sort of.

On Wednesday, the transit agency rolled out its “tap to exit” plan at 30th Street Station, the last of the five regional rail stations in Center City to use the program. For people with SEPTA Key cards, senior citizen passes or magnetic stripe passes, this means they should start tapping or swiping to exit at designated turnstiles.

More than 1.5 million Key cards have been issued since the new fare technology was introduced by SEPTA in 2018. But the card's integration remains in flux, and problems remain with its use at turnstiles, NBC10 Investigators reporter Matt DeLucia found. Here is the Key card explained.

SEPTA says it will have a “small number of turnstiles” designated as tap to exit, with signs telling riders where they should go. Technically, people with Key cards will still be able to leave the station without tapping at a turnstile, but SEPTA officials want them to tap so they can get used to the Key system as it continues to be rolled out.

The move is part of the SEPTA’s effort to fully phase in its Key card across the entire regional rail system, as well as expand the Travel Wallet.

“It will also be important for customers to tap in and out at their home stations to open and close their trips. This ensures they are paying the correct fare, consistent with the TrailPass they have purchased, and eventually, for single-ride fares paid for with their Travel Wallet,” SEPTA said in a news release.

­Meanwhile, people using paper tickets or cash to pay for their trips will still be able to use turnstiles that are not designated as tap to exit.