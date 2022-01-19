Man Critically Hurt as 45 Shots Are Fired in Northeast Philly

What to Know At least 45 shots were fired from at least three separate guns during a Tuesday night shooting in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood.

A man in his 20s was shot in the head and in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said that surveillance video captured the shooting.

When police officers arrived to the intersection of Unruh and Torresdale avenues in the Tacony neighborhood they found evidence of dozens of shots being fired and even a handgun on the ground.

"Clearly over 45 spent shell casings and clearly from three separate caliber semi-automatic weapons," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small said.

Officers didn't find any gunshot victims at the shooting scene. However, a 27-year-old man was dropped off by friends at a nearby hospital and was listed in "extremely critical" condition, Small said.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting, which shows shooters firing from Unruh toward Torresdale, Small said. Bullets struck at least two parked cars.

A silver-colored SUV could be seen speeding away from the scene, investigators said.

Police believe the handgun they found on Unruh could belong to either the man who was shot or someone else who was being shot at.

As of Wednesday morning, police had yet to reveal a motive or name any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.