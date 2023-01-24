SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside

Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired.

The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 47-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to her arm, Small said.

Multiple witnesses told police they heard the gunshots coming from a nearby home, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We have a lot of evidence indicating that somebody was firing from a property," Small said.

Bullets struck the woman, the car she was in and two neighboring homes, Small said.

When officers arrived they could see a front window of the home with "multiple bullet holes in it and they appeared to be coming from inside out," Small said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The belief was that the shooter or shooters could still be in the home so a barricade situation was declared and SWAT responded, Small said.

Early Tuesday morning, a police SWAT vehicle could be seen in front of the rowhome and officers also went behind the home. SWAT officers could then be seen approaching the home while holding shields. Police then got five people to come out of the home, Small said.

Once inside, police found evidence that shots were "clearly" fired from the living room of the home, Small said.

Police said you could hear over 30 shots being and see gunfire blasts on surveillance video.

It was unclear if police took a gunman into custody.