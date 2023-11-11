Suspected shoplifter wanted after flashing gun inside King of Prussia Mall

Police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who flashed a gun while inside the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.

According to the Upper Merion Police Department, officers responded to the mall around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a department store.

Upon arrival, officers determined that there was a shoplifting incident that involved three suspects. One of the suspects showed their gun when a security officer attempted to confront them.

Police said there were no shots fired but the security officer was injured during the attempted apprehension.

The three suspects fled the scene, police said. It is unclear if the suspects stole anything from the store.

There is no threat to customers or staff at the mall, according to police.

This incident comes just weeks after there was a shooting incident on the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage outside of Macy's.

Police ask if you have any information regarding this incident you can call the Upper Merion Police Department at 610-265-3232.