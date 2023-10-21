Multiple suspects sought in King of Prussia Mall parking garage shooting

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a fight led to a shooting in a parking garage at the King of Prussia Mall Friday night.

According to the Upper Merion Police Department, they began to receive multiple phone calls about a shooting in the parking lot around 8:04 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and were directed to the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage outside of Macy's.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they had heard several shots but police said no shooting had taken place and no victims were located.

However, police said a short time later, a man contacted Upper Merion Police to report that he was at a nearby gas station suffering from a minor injury to his hand.

According to Police, the man told officers that he was in the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage trying to sell sneakers to another party and that's when a fight ensues.

The man said while he was distracted, a suspect put a gun to the back of his head. The man then began to fight the suspect with the gun, police stated.

The man, who police said has a license to carry, fired his own handgun during the struggle. Police said it is believed the suspect also fired a weapon.

According to police, witnesses in the area reported seeing three or four males, dressed in all black with black masks enter a vehicle and flee the area. The man also got into his own vehicle and fled the area.

Upper Merion Police said they found multiple pieces of evidence in the Blue Parking Garage in the area of the shooting.

During the initial investigation, police said it was discovered the man knows the suspects.

Police said this was a targeted incident and no other mall patrons were injured or are believed to be in any danger.

The Upper Merion Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding this shooting to contact the department at 610-265-3232. Tips can also be submitted to the department’s Crimewatch page at uppermerionpolice.org.