Man steals $43,500 watch from KOP Mall, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a $43,500 watch from the King of Prussia Mall.

On Sept. 30, at 7:44 p.m., Upper Merion Police responded to the Breitling store inside the King of Prussia Mall on 160 North Gulph Road for a reported theft. When they arrived, they were told by an employee that an unidentified man had entered the store at 7:36 p.m. that night and asked to see a specific watch.

As the employee showed it to him, the man ran out of the store with the watch and was last seen fleeing through the mall towards the Nordstrom store, investigators said.

The stolen watch is a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 valued at $43,500, according to police.

Investigators describe the suspect as a thin man with a beard between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black jogger-style pants and a black baseball cap.

Surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.