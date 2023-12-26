Suspected assailant killed in South Philly shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed early Tuesday, in a shooting that happened along S. Front Street in the city's Pennsport neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happed just before 5 a.m., when a man told officers that he was standing near his car along the 1400 block of S. Front Street, when a silver car pulled up and two men wearing masks jumped out of the vehicle.

The man -- who was armed -- told police that he believed he was about to be robbed and he produced a gun and opened fire on the two men who stepped out of the silver car.

One of the men was hit and ran across the street where he dropped onto the roadway, and officials said, this individual has been pronounced -- though police have provided no other information on the victim.

Law enforcement officials have not announced any arrests in this incident.

Police said this incident is still under investigation and the man who fired the weapon is cooperating with officers.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.