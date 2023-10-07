Suspect wanted for shooting man in Abington Township, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Abington Township, Pennsylvania early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Washington Ave in the Willow Grove section of Abington Township at 3:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to police

When officers arrived they found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

Officers had to immediately apply tourniquets and provide first aid before transporting the man to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police received information that the suspect may have fled to a nearby home but after receiving permission from the homeowner and checking inside they were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

According to police, officers later discovered the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle before first responders arrived on the scene.

Upon further investigation, police said this shooting was a domestic-related incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask if anyone has information related to this incident to contact Detective Don Lindenmuth at 267-536-1103 or dlindenmuth@abingtonpa.gov.