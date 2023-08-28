What to Know The Cheltenham School District will implement security changes this week after a student allegedly brought a loaded ghost gun to a high school football game in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

During a press conference on Monday, Abington Township Police said the teen was in possession of a “ghost gun,” a privately made firearm without serial number that is often used in violent crimes.

During a meeting with parents at Cheltenham High School Monday night, officials announced security measures that will be implemented at all home Cheltenham Varsity football games starting this Friday.

The incident occurred Friday, August 25, shortly before 8:30 p.m. during a football game between Abington High School and Cheltenham High School at the Abington High School stadium.

A parent told police they spotted a teen with a weapon inside the stadium, according to investigators. Responding officers spotted the 17-year-old boy, who was wearing a surgical mask, in a back corner with another teen, investigators said.

When they approached the teen, they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine protruding from his waist, according to investigators. Police also said the teen was in possession of a second loaded magazine.

“I walked up to him, just casually. Just said, ‘Hey, can I talk to you?’ Put my hand on his shoulder,” Abington Police Officer Jordan Jones said. “As soon as I put my hand on his shoulder, he ducked down and reached for his waistband. At which point, me and Officer Marrero grabbed the gentleman that we recovered the weapon from and took him to the ground.”

Officer Jones said he believed the teen was reaching for the gun when they confronted him.

The teen was taken into custody and escorted out of the area without further incident, police said. No injuries were reported though the game was still suspended at halftime out of an abundance of caution.

As nearly 3,000 students and spectators left the game, police remained at the stadium to ensure their safety.

The teen, who was a Cheltenham High School student, was charged with felony weapons offenses and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Center.

“This has more rounds than police officers carry on duty. It’s a 30 round, high capacity magazine,” Abington Police Detective Steve Fink said. “It’s with another high capacity magazine. Thirty one rounds with one in the chamber. And, you’ll see here this is a red light laser that was also on the gun.”

A photo of the gun, magazines and ammunition the teen allegedly had in his possession at the game.

Police are still unsure why the teen brought the gun to the stadium in the first place.

“We’re still working to determine the exact motive of this student but do I think his motives were good? No I don’t,” Detective Fink said.

All students must show a valid student ID to enter the game.

More security staff will be present.

Police officers will patrol the stadium and parking lot, which will also have more lighting.

People won't have access to large open areas where students often congregate.

No one will be allowed to bring in a backpack or bags to the stadium.

No one will be allowed to wear a mask that completely covers their face.

Cheltenham High School football coach Kevin Height told NBC10 he agreed with the new rules.

“I don’t see it as no problem,” he said. “Safety first.”

Height also said he believes parents play a major role when it comes to student safety.

“Personally, I believe it starts at home,” he said.

The Cheltenham School District plans to also review their weapons policy during another meeting on Tuesday. The school superintendent said he wants to update that policy which will ultimately determine if the student who was arrested can ever return to Cheltenham High.