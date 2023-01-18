2 Found Dead Inside Montgomery County Home, Person in Custody

Two people were found dead Wednesday inside an Abington Township, Montgomery County, home.

Police taped off the area outside the suburban house along Beverly Road, near Meetinghouse Road as they investigated Wednesday morning.

The bodies of two people were found inside and a person was taken into custody, NBC10's Deanna Durante learned. Charges were expected later in the day.

Léelo en español aquí.

This story is developing and will be updated.

