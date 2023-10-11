Suspect wanted for killing woman inside North Philly barbershop

Police have identified a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia barbershop on October 7.

Armond Hilton, 44, has been identified as a suspect in Nitiffa Wade’s death. Hilton is wanted for murder, robbery, VUFA (violation of the Uniform Firearms Act) and related offenses, according to the police.

Police have released an image of Hilton to the public.

Armond Hilton, 44, from Chester, Pa.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Wade, 40, was shot one time in the torso and one time in the head. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene, police said.

Hilton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-334 or call or text the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).