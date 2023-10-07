Philadelphia

Woman shot and killed inside Philly barbershop, police say

The shooting occurred at 1:48 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lehigh Ave, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia barbershop Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 1:48 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lehigh Ave.

A 40-year-old woman was shot one time in the torso and one time in the head and medics pronounced her dead on the scene at 2:04 p.m., police said.

Police said no weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

