Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance images of a man sought in the execution-style killings of two people who were found near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion in Fairmount Park last week.

On Monday morning, officials released images of a man that, police described as stocky and wearing a black Cowboys NFL team hat at the time of the slayings.

Philadelphia Police Department Images of a man sought in the slayings of two people who were found shot to death in Fairmount park on Feb. 29.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 29, when first responders were called to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive shortly before 11 p.m. where they found 38-year-old Krystina Chambers suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head as well as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Both victims were unresponsive and lying next to each other in a gully on the side of the road, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said last week.

Police also found three spent shell casings near their bodies.

Both victims were pronounced at the scene at 11:12 p.m. that night.

Police are asking anyone who may see this individual to call 911.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call or text 215.686.TIPS (8477) or call the police's homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.