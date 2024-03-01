A man and woman were killed in an apparent execution-style shooting near a historic mansion in Fairmount Park late Thursday night, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a body found. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head as well as a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were unresponsive and lying next to each other in a gully on the side of the road, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Police also found three spent shell casings near their bodies. They were both pronounced dead at the scene at 11:12 p.m.

“At this point it appears that they were both shot and killed execution-style,” Small said. “Not only because they’re lying next to each other. They both have gunshot wounds to the head.”

Police have not determined a possible motive or released information on any suspects.

Investigators found surveillance cameras at the nearby Mount Pleasant Mansion, located about a half a block away from the crime scene. They’re hoping cameras captured the shooting or suspects.

Police also have not yet released the identities of the two victims but said the woman is from Philadelphia.

Mount Pleasant Mansion was built in the 1760s and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1974. It’s currently administered by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.