SkyForce10 was over the scene as a suspect crashed in a wooded area in Fairmount Park during a chase and was then captured by Philadelphia Police.

The chase began late Tuesday night in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood as police pursued a suspect inside a stolen green Mustang, officials said.

The suspect continued driving south on I-95 to I-676. He then got off at the Belmont Avenue exit.

Video from SkyForce10 shows the suspect then losing control of the vehicle and spinning into a wooded area in Fairmount Park near Greenland Drive.

The suspect then fled on foot into the woods and was captured by pursuing police officers shortly after.

The incident was the second chase to occur Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.