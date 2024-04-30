Woman killed, man in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Philly, police say

A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:17 p.m., police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 7000 block of Wheeler Street.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist. She was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There was also a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face. He was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

At this time there have been no arrests made. Police have not released any further details on this incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.