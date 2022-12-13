Police Capture Suspect Following Car and Foot Chase in West Philadelphia

Police captured a suspect who led them on a car and foot chase through Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver got out at Union and Melon streets and then fled on foot through a backyard.
SkyForce10 was over the scene as officers took the suspect out of a home and placed him in a police vehicle. They have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.