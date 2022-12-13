Philadelphia

Police Capture Suspect Following Car and Foot Chase in West Philadelphia

Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver got out at Union and Melon streets and then fled on foot through a backyard.

By David Chang

Police captured a suspect who led them on a car and foot chase through Philadelphia Tuesday night.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as officers took the suspect out of a home and placed him in a police vehicle. They have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

