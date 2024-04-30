Philadelphia police confiscated 30 ATVs in effort to remove them from streets before the summer

Philadelphia police seized 30 ATVs over the weekend as part of their efforts to remove the bikes off the roads before the summer.

SkyForce10 flew over the lot where many of the confiscated vehicles are being stored. Dozens of them are set to be destroyed in the upcoming weeks.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, they have taken 157 dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year.

Their goal is to make the roads safer for pedestrians and drivers.

This comes as earlier this month a Philly police officer was injured after being “intentionally” hit by an ATV driver on I-95.

“They block off intersections, go in and out of traffic, they go on sidewalks and we are worried about the safety of the pedestrians and other motorists on the road so you know that’s our concern here,” a PPD spokesperson said.

In June 2021 Philadelphia City Council amended the traffic code to define dirt bikes and dune buggies as illegal vehicles.