Philadelphia

Philadelphia police confiscated 30 ATVs in effort to remove them from streets before the summer

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia police seized 30 ATVs over the weekend as part of their efforts to remove the bikes off the roads before the summer.

SkyForce10 flew over the lot where many of the confiscated vehicles are being stored. Dozens of them are set to be destroyed in the upcoming weeks.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, they have taken 157 dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year.

Their goal is to make the roads safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia Apr 9

Officer injured after being ‘intentionally' hit by an ATV on I-95, police say

Philadelphia Oct 6, 2023

Homicide suspect arrested as police confiscate 23 dirt bikes and ATVs in 2 days

Philadelphia Oct 6, 2023

More than 2 dozen ATVs and dirt bikes confiscated by Philadelphia Police in the past 2 days

This comes as earlier this month a Philly police officer was injured after being “intentionally” hit by an ATV driver on I-95.

“They block off intersections, go in and out of traffic, they go on sidewalks and we are worried about the safety of the pedestrians and other motorists on the road so you know that’s our concern here,” a PPD spokesperson said.

In June 2021 Philadelphia City Council amended the traffic code to define dirt bikes and dune buggies as illegal vehicles.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaATV
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us