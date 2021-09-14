Suspect Charged With Murder of Del. Man Who Went Missing 10 Years Ago

A Delaware man is accused of murdering and burying the body of another man who was reported missing more than ten years ago.

Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, Delaware, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of John “Doug” Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wisniewski was first reported missing in February 2011. At the time of his disappearance, Wisniewski lived at a residence on the same property as Ellingsen’s home, police said.

Police conducted several interviews and investigated leads over a ten-year period but Wisniewski was never found.

In January of this year, investigators found new leads in the case.

Police said their investigation revealed that Ellingsen shot and killed Wisniewski in late January 2011. Ellingsen then allegedly buried Wisniewski’s body on the property where their homes were located.

State troopers and forensic investigators searched the property on R Farm Lane for several days in January. Finally, on January 22, they found Wisniewski’s body on the property. His remains were exhumed, an autopsy was performed and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, a Sussex County Grand Jury issued an indictment for Ellingsen’s arrest. He was later found by Delaware State Police, taken into custody without incident, arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.